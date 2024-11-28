It is another milestone for the Nehru-Gandhi family as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the oath of affirmation as a member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Wearing an off-white saree with a golden border and holding the Constitution booklet, which has become a familiar sight in this Parliament session after Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of the INDIA bloc started carrying it, Priyanka Gandhi was greeted with loud cheers and chants of Bharat Jodo as she took the oath.

Earlier, she was accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs when she reached the Parliament House, saying, "I am very happy today".

Her resounding victory in the Wayanad bypoll is not only her successful electoral debut but another big achievement for the family as for the first time, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are simultaneously in the Parliament.

Her brother Rahul Gandhi - the former Wayanad MP - is present as the MP from the family through Rae Bareli, which he chose to retain after winning both in the Lok Sabha elections this year. Their mother Sonia Gandhi is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

This marks a significant step for Priyanka Gandhi, aligning her political journey with her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, both pivotal figures in the Congress party.

The bypoll in Wayanad was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. The only talking point during the campaign was whether Priyanka Gandhi could surpass her brother's impressive 2019 victory margin of 4.30 lakh votes. Although she fell slightly short, she still achieved a remarkable win, securing the seat with a margin of over 4.10 lakh votes. Her dynamic campaign, focused on grassroots issues, underscored her growing influence within the Congress.

Her debut into the electoral fray comes 20 years after she campaigned for Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi initially stayed away from direct involvement in politics, focusing on her family and personal life. However, her deep bond with the Congress party saw her finally take the political plunge. And she soon became a key figure in the party's campaigns.

Though she had been actively campaigning for her mother and brother, it wasn't until 2019 that she took on a formal role when she was appointed party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh. However, her stint as UP in-charge did not yield any positive result and the party has not been able to even sustain itself independently in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi's parliamentary debut comes at a critical juncture for Congress, as it grapples with the political dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, her presence in the Lok Sabha adds a new dimension to the party's strategy, particularly in the South.

Critics may reignite debates over dynastic politics, but her supporters highlight her strong public connect and articulate advocacy of grassroots issues. Her entry signals a renewed hope for Congress in regions where its campaigns have recently shown promise. For Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's victory is more than a win; it symbolizes a fresh opportunity to bolster Congress' position in the South, amplifying her political journey on a national stage.

(With inputs from IANS)