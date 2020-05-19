Model turned actor Pearl V Puri has paved his way to success and recognised popular TV actor. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, this young lad garnered name and fame with his sheer hard work.

After completing his course in acting, Pearl V Puri appeared in a daily soap namely Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, Naagin, and few a more. With back to back lead shows in his kitty, he is monikered as the heartthrob of television. Currently, Pearl is essaying an intense role in Bepanah Pyaar.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Pearl V Puri spoke in length about his shows, what makes him romantic and why his first love will always be television and more.

Excerpts from the Interview:

On termed as one of the most desirable actor's on TV

I can simply say I am humbled and blessed. I feel its just because of my hard work all this has happened. I feel there are so many actors who are better looking than me, more talented than i am. I think the only difference I feel I have is I take my craft and work very very seriously. I get into the skin of the character make extras efforts to make it look real. I won't take names but then many actors feel 'Chalo yeh daily soap hai theek hai'. But daily soap and tv are one of the most important mediums of entertainment and we should make sure that audience that invests time in watching us feels the character. Its should be real even on the reel.

On Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar's success

Talking about Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar both these shows are very different and as an actor, it was very challenging for me as I would shoot forBepanah Pyaar during the day and Naagin at night. Juggling between two shows is not the issue. Bepanah Pyaar is a very emotionally draining show, there are heavy emotions, it is very intense in-depth. For instance, like the character of Kabir Singh, my role demands me that kind of energy and mental balance to get into that zone and perform.

On only doing romantic shows

These shows are not just romantic there layers and shades to each and every character I am essaying. There is a lot of drama. I am yet to discover a lot other as an actor as a person and will dabble in different genres.

Hookup or old school?

I don't understand this hookup generation, it's not bad, but I can't I need that meeting, talking, understanding. Swiping left and right is not my thing. I'm old school in terms of love and romance, I am very filmy much more filmy that the films we have seen in Bollywood. If I love a girl I will do anything and everything to make her happy put a smile on her face. I will do all those mushy things to make her day. It is not dramatic for me but just my way of expressing love.

What is love for Pearl?

I believe in love, very much. Having a life partner is utmost important, we all go through ups and downs in life and we need someone to love, cherish, be there for us. Someone to share our success and sorrow. Life partner strengthens us. So yes life partner is important.

If offered Bollywood film and web shows

To be honest, I have been very bust with two shows already i never had time but i don't know where life takes me, what plans God has in store for me. Content matters to me, the medium is not important i am actor i love my work. If I start loving mediums it won't justify with my work. In near future if I do a Bollywood wood film and if I get a tv show, will have no qualms in coming back on telesvion. This is what that has made me. When Salman Khan can host a show on a prime slot on TV how is TV a smaller medium?

On female fans going berserk

(smiles) I feel shy and awkward my female fans are wonderful abd beautiful but at times they do comment such things that I am unable to react. Having said that I am blessed to get so much love. I would urge everyone to stay home, stay safe as Mumbai is at high risk, we need to beat the virus so please adhere to norms and law laid by the government.

If he misses shooting

I miss shooting and working, I am a very restless person. I can't sit at one place and suddenly I am quarantined for two months, and not working. I wish everything gets fin soon and we all get back on feet.

What is the first thing that he will do when the lockdown is lifted?

I will meet my mom, and eat maa ke hath dal-chawal. Its been long since i have met her too.

International Business Times India wishes everyone health and happiness. Stay home and stay safe.