As the war against the novel coronavirus deepens with billions of people across the world facing a period of self-isolation to help contain the spread. Everyone is fighting the battle and wants the lockdown to end as soon as possible.

With the novel coronavirus and self-quarantine situation, WhatsApp forwards are creating a nuisance in each one's life. Fake news keeps floating leading to panic and mayhem in this ongoing pandemic situation.

International Business Times advises its ardent readers to spare one hour of their life and watch a brilliantly made docu-film on COVID-19, which is titled by 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself'.

The one hour film doesn't give you unnecessary information or doesn't scare you.

What is the film about?

Airing on Sony BBC Earth docu-film 'Coronavirus: How to Isolate Yourself'. Presented by Dr Xand Van Tulleken and Psychologist Kimberley Wilson, is a 1-hour feature that guides us to everything that one needs to know about this pandemic.

It also shows, how did the virus enter and who all are more accustomed to catching hold of it. Moreover, the makers made sure they incorporated doctors and professionals who also tell us why mental health is eventually important. Some extrovert people are finding it extremely hard to cope up without people, some are far away from their home, some are stuck at a place and can't get out due to nation lockdown. The film caters to various aspects of mental and physical health.

You can only fight the virus or stay away from coronavirus if you are mentally strong and have a positive lookout for the ongoing situation.

The makers

Xand Van Tulleken is a registered doctor with the General Medical Council of the UK and a renowned presenter. To comprehend the situation, he visited leading experts who explain why self-isolation is most important in this fight against coronavirus, as well as finds out about people's real-world challenges of self-isolating. The docu-film also focusses on Kimberly who offers insights into the psychological challenges of self-isolating, talks about how to manage anxiety and provides key takeaways that everyone must adapt while self-isolating.

Verdict

Coronavirus is a serious concern and while there is a long road to recovery, the crucial thing to understand is that every individual can play a part in slowing it down by self-isolating. Additionally, there is a plethora of information accessible to all which may lead to confusion and contradiction but, one must remember that just like the virus, wrong information to is contagious.

Spare some time and watch the film with your family. Stay home and stay safe!

In fact, many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan and others have loved the film.