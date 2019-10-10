Controversial actress and model Mahika Sharma has come forward to support actor Ajaz Khan who is set to contest assembly election. She feels Ajaz deserves to win.

"Ajaz is young and hot. He understands the voice of youth and can help the city to develop in better way. He understands the change we need. I'm sure his leadership will bring end to rape caseswill bring end to rape cases. Women will be worshiped and we all will feel secured. Not only this, he will also bring end to discrimination among people on basis of caste. I request people to come forward and help him to win the election," Mahika said.

Mahika also said that Ajaz Khan will become a successful Prime minister of the country someday.

"I congratulate him. Also I'm sure that his hardwork and dedication will take him to new heights. I already see him as our Prime minister someday," she added.

Mahika Sharma will star in the upcoming movie "The modern culture" along with her boyfriend adult star Danny D. The movie is set to release end of the year.