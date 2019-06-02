Actress Mahika Sharma, known for television shows like FIR and Ramayana, was spotted on the roads of mumbai. The actress was spotted sleeping on the footpath.

Before you people jump the gun, Mahika herself shared a picture of her laying on the footpath in a skimpy outfit. She captioned the photo as, "When home is away... and you wana rest.. "andaaz apna apna.. Raste pe rehna pasand hai mujhe".

Mahika often posts quirky and sizzling photos on Instagram, which has made her quite popular on the platform. The diva certainly knows how to hog limelight.

Even earlier, Mahika created multiple controversies. Here are 5 times when mahika made headlines.

1. Last year she confirmed to be adult star Danny D's girlfriend after she post a semi nude picture for him on her birthday. Danny D too replied on her post. It justified their relationship. Danny is married and has a son.

2. Mahika said about her fantasy of making out with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. She said how in her teen age she used to kiss his picture and 'satisfy'herself.

3. Mahika had a fight with Rakhi Sawant and made a fun of her condom brand. In return, Rakhi made a abusing vedio insulting Mahika which went viral in no time.

4. Mahika posted a semi nude picture to welcome Air Force officer Abhinandan from Pakistan and said any girl would love to marry him as he didnt act but was a real super hero.

5. Mahika claimed that she kept Navratri fast for Rahul Gandhi during elections and wanted him to become India's Prime minister.