Pouplar actor Zoa Morani, daughter of film producer Karim Morani, started as an assistant director for the film Om Shanti Om. She made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's production Always Kabhi Kabhi in 2011 and then film director Shyam Benegal signed her for his next film. She has also been part of several web shows, namely Bhoot Purv, Taish, to name a few.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Zoa spoke about her recently released film Taish, how she battled COVID-19 and her journey in Bollywood.

Experts from the interview

Your recently released film/web show Taish is doing well. Did you shoot for it during the pandemic?

We completed shooting for the film before the pandemic. Taish was supposed to release in the theatre. Due to the pandemic, the makers decided to release the film/ web show on OTT. I am so glad that people loved my work, and how people have liked the movie. They liked the music as well. I have been getting a lot of DMs and it feels my hard work paid off.

How has your journey been in Bollywood, you are a renowned producer's (Karim Morani) daughter?

I think even though I come from a film family, I am still struggling, crawling. My first film didn't do well maybe I wasn't good. Initially, you might get work, just because she is so and son's daughter. But in the end, all I know that it's only dedication and hard work that matters. The family you come from doesn't matter. And parents help you out irrespective of which field you are in.

You had contracted the virus, and these days we see people being extremely negligent?

Initially, even I was taking it very light, I was very careful, but maybe not enough. I learnt it the hard way. All I can say is symptoms are bad, It feels very painful, and it starts affecting your health. When an illness hits you, it's human nature, and we tend to let loose. We like to get our old ways. I learnt it the hard way. We need to be cautious till the vaccine comes.

On what parameters do you select a script?

Actually the only thing for me is the story, if I am approached for a project. I think that matters to me. You feel really good. The content needs to be great. I want to be responsible.

Your next project is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Can you elaborate?

For most of the actors it's a dream to work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. He has produced it, and I have a friendly special appearance, and at the moment that's all I can say. I will start filming for the movie in January 2021.

What are your upcoming projects?