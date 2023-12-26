Bigg Boss 17 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to stay friendly and good with each other. Since the finale is nearing, major twists and turns are unfolding with each passing day inside the house. From tempers soaring to friends turning foes and contestants picking up first over trivial issues.

One of the couples inside the house, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain often grab headlines. They are often seen arguing over trivial matters. Ankita keeps complaining to fellow contestants over Vicky not respecting her and giving her time and attention. Ankita has time and again spoken about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. And once again Ankita recalled her relationship with SSR.

Ankita Lokhande says she wept after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance

During the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande said that she had cried when she saw SSR kissing on screen in Shuddh Desi Romance.

Ankita said that she was dating Sushant when he was doing films namely 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'PK', where the late actor got intimate with Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor and also had a kiss with Anushka Sharma in PK. Ankita recalled how it bothered her as a girlfriend.

During Monday's episode, Ankita was seen chatting with Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan in the garden area. She shared that the actor had already informed her of the scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance and that she never interfered with his work, but it was shocking and painful for her to watch him kiss someone else on screen.

Ankita said, "I felt dizzy (when I watched PK)", describing her reaction on seeing Sushant kiss Anushka in the film. She mentioned that Sushant had reserved an entire theatre for her to watch the film, and she was devasted to see him kiss other women.

She further added, "We attended the movie together, and he reserved the entire theater at Yash Raj Studios. It was just me and Sushant in the hall because he didn't want anyone else to be there, knowing that I would be emotional. I even accidentally scratched Sushant's hand with my nails during the movie".

Ankita went on and said, "He left the hall and didn't return. I watched the entire film, and when I got home, I cried a lot after seeing all the scenes." Sushant also wept and apologised he said, "I am sorry bubu. Abb nahi karunga (I am sorry, baby. I won't do it again"). Ankita also mentioned that after watching the movie, she would have flashbacks of intimate moments with Sushant and would push him away.

Vicky can't tolerate Ankita kissing anyone on-screen claims Ankita

She then said that Vicky can't tolerate her doing kissing scenes with anyone on-screen.

Ankita also spoke about Vicky Jain and said, "Vicky toh bilkul nahi dekh sakta (Vicky will never watch it). Vicky ne kuch bhi dekh liya na galat. Vicky ka dimaag. Kuch nahi garam ho raha yaha. (If Vicky watches such scenes, he loses it. His angry side is not yet out). He doesn't like it." she said.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for almost seven years, before the couple decided to part ways. After Sushant's tragic death in 2020, Ankita is often seen revealing shocking statements about his ex-boyfriend in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

About Ankita's marriage and relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and he was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty till the time of his demise.

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in December 2021, and the latter too is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 17.