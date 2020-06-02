Vatsal Sheth is best known for his role as little Jai in the popular TV series Just Mohabbat. Post that, he has made his mark in many Indian television shows and Bollywood films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Shaurya Goenka's 2014 thriller series Ek Hasina Thi, and Kabir Raichand in the 2017 love-saga series Haasil and many more.

Currently, husband and wife Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are keeping themselves busy during the lockdown. A few weeks ago, the two released their shot-at-home short-film Kahaa Toh Tha. Now, they are gearing up for a music video. The two are busy making funny videos amid lockdown and entertaining their fans.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Vatsal Sheth spoke at length on his upcoming projects, his take on TikTok videos, if he would opt for pay cut once the lockdown is lifted and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On what keeps him busy amidst the lockdown,

The lockdown has been a little too long. And we (Ishita and Vatsal) are in Mumbai, which is a red zone. In our life, we have been very optimistic. Initially, we were like what do we do as we cannot work outside. So we decided to work on something from home. We started making funny videos and the response we got for the same was amazing. We have been getting e-mails and messages saying, 'Aaj aapka video Nahi aya'. My kids love it, too." I am thankful and grateful to one and all for loving our work.

On #BoycottTikTok videos,

So, we aren't making any video on the TikTok app. We shoot our videos, write scripts and also edit it. With the ongoing feud on the said app, I would like to say, it is not completely bad, there are so many informative things on it. In fact, so many people have become popular using the app. There are many influencers on the app too. I and Ishita don't use the app and we can't comment on the boycott till there is any confirmation from the government.

On work post lockdown,

As far as the shoots are concerned I am hearing a lot of news, that the work will commence from a given date. However, nothing has been intimated to me. Let's hope everything starts soon.

On getting offers from the web show,

Yes, I have been getting offers but as you know, things are on hold so can't really say anything till everything gets back to normal.

As many web shows depict explicit scenes, would he be comfortable in enacting a given role, if needed?

On enacting bold scenes,

To each its own, but I am not comfortable enacting bold scenes on screen.

On taking a pay cut,

I know times are tough. But I can't comment anything as of now. I will take a call depending on the situation. As of now, we are all at home, waiting for things to start soon.

From his first show Just Mohabbat till now how has his journey changed personally and professionally,

Well, i have been in the industry for a long time, There has been a tremendous rise in the digital medium. The mindset of the audience has changed drastically and its for the betterment for all of us. Personally I have grown as an industry and actor. i have closely understood a lot many things. That's how I am able to entertain the audience with the videos amid the lockdown.

On the upcoming project,