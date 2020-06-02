Zaira Wasim even when she isn't in Bollywood anymore, still seems to hold a lot of interest. She made the headlines the other day after she commented on the locust attack. Her take was unwelcome following which she was subject to much trolling.

The ex-actress exited social media and came back after a break. Now, she's addressing all the criticism and backlash. Replying to a Pakistani critic Tarek Fatah, she wrote him a letter explaining her stand.

Zaira Wasim addresses trolls in her latest tweet

Zaira Wasim seems to be the centre of attention even outside the big screen and Bollywood. The young girl who quit acting last year has been facing a lot of backlash from time to time around her comments, her ideology and her thoughts.

Zaira commented recently on the locust attacks in India, and her tweet was not well-received, to say the least. She received a wave of trolling, unable to deal with it she quit social media unannounced. When many began debating about her stand she made a comeback justifying her break as her being a 'human'.

Now, after a couple of days have gone by, Zaira replied to a man who commented on her opinion of the locust attack and referred to her as an 'Indian Muslim actress'. She wrote a letter as a reply on Twitter explaining how her tweet was taken out of context, "My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions whether good or bad define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and my Rabb...." She had a plea as well, "The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it." She ended a letter with a note, "P.S. I am not an actress anymore."

Hopefully, now the ship has finally sailed.