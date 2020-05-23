Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with "Heropanti" in 2014 on this day, and since then her career has only been on the rise. Completing six years in the industry on Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew members of her first film, which also introduced Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon celebrates 6 years in Bollywood

"This was my first ever Bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed and ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now I'm living my dream," Kriti happily expressed.

She added: "Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies. For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I'm so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6 year anniversary Tigy." Kriti also shared how badly she is missing the film sets during the lockdown.

"I absolutely love what I do.. and I just can't wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING#6YearsOfKritiSanon," Kriti wrote. Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Heropanti with Tiger Shroff six years ago, since then the actress has come a long way with her blockbuster roles in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi. She will next be seen in Mimi as a surrogate mother.