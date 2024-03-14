Bollywood actor Aamir Khan turns 59 today. The actor decided to celebrate his special day with the media and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. On Thursday, the actor cut his birthday cake with media while his ex-wife Kiran Rao joined him at his residence.

The actor who is ageing like a fine wife, before cutting his birthday cake, thanks fans and media for their unwavering support during his journey.

Aamir Khan feeds first piece of cake to ex-wife Kiran Rao as he celebrates his birthday

After cutting his birthday cake, the actor fed his ex-wife Kiran Rao and she too fed him a piece of cake.

Aamir Khan who turned 59 today was dressed in a black t-shirt with blue jeans. Kiran was seen wearing a pretty printed dress. The team of Laapataa Ladies was also present.

As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, netizens were confused seeing Aamir and Kiran feeding each other cake. A section of fans were of the view that they should have stayed together.

Aamir turned emotional while addressing the media. He said, "This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. Unhone itni khoobsurat film banayi hai for Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house has been functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, and family. Film mein har positive cheez batayi hai. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film."

He added, "Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh iss film ki ek ticket le lijiye (smiles)! That would be my biggest gift. I want to thank the audience and you guys (the media). You all supported the film strongly and emotionally. It means a lot!"

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Aamir has not only produced the film; he is also acting in it. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is expected to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2024.

At an event, Aamir said that the film is "the next level of 'Taare Zameen Par,' it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same."

He said, "The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike 'Taare Zameen Par,' which left you with tears, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective."