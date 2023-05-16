Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a doting husband, King graced launched his wife Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life in Design on Monday Night in Mumbai. The couple were twinning in black, also posed for the shutterbugs with the book in their hands.

"My Life in Design" charts out Gauri Khan's journey as a designer with exclusive photos of the Khans, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The book also features unseen pictures of their house in Bandra called Mannat.

The couple interacted with the media and also revealed the story behind Gauri Khan's venture into design, which started with their own house in Bandra, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan had also penned a foreword in the book, disclosing how in their early days, how much is one of the busiest persons in their family member and his advice for youngsters

SRK on Gauri's interior designing career

He told the media, "We had not too much money, as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we have to buy a bungalow. We managed to buy it, which was one thing but then we had to rebuild it because it was kind of broken. And then we didn't have money to furnish it. And of course, we called upon one designer but the lunch that he served us telling us how we should design the house, was more than the salary I used to earn in a month. We were like, this guy will charge us a lot so how do we do this house now? Then the only person to turn to was, I said listen, Gauri, why don't you become the designer of the house? So actually, Mannat started like that. So whatever money we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things for the house."

King Khan said, "She's designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for the rooms in my house, she's designing everything else in the world. But I'm a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles)."

On marriage

"We've been married to each other for over 30 years. Gauri and I have known each other since she was 14 and I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for very many years, a sense of appreciation for each other's work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted. I've been doing what I do for a long time. Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We've raised three beautiful children. She's the wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of God. But there was a passion and sense of creativity she always had."

"There's a mediocre sense of creativity in our whole family, even our little ten-year-old. We do dabble in paint and do a little bit of music... we aren't outstanding. Gauri is also a part of that journey. She would do up a little bit of space, do a little drawing and painting," he said.

He said, "Gauri started in her mid-forties. I told her that if I needed to be helpful I had some friends and we can talk to them. But she started a 10 X 20 feet shop somewhere down in Lower Parel and she worked it out all on her own."

He jokingly said, my wife, Gauri started her career in her "mid-forties," the actor let his wit get the better of him as he jokingly said, "She is 37 now, in our family, we age backwards."

SRK's message for youngsters

Addressing the media, SRK had an important piece of advice for youngsters. He said, "For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy setting down in Mumbai that Gauri never realized there was an aspect of hers, that she needed to give vent to. This book stands for all that. To all the youngsters, all the people who miss out on the dream of their life to be creative, you can start at any age."

SRK's lauded for his wity sense of humour

In a video from the event that has now gone viral, when a member from the audience quipped at Shah Rukh saying, "She is more talented than you," (referring to Gauri), Shah Rukh sarcastically replies, "I am better looking than you, bro!" As Gauri and the audience members laugh, the person who joked replies, "I talked about talent, not looks."

Shah Rukh replied, "Looks do everything. Who needs talent when you look like me." Everybody in the audience, from Gauri to the host, ended up laughing heartily at the response.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan who's basking in the glory of his comeback film, 'Pathaan', which turned out to be a sensational hit at the domestic box office and overseas. He will next be seen in 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and Tamil director Atlee's 'Jawan' along with Nayanthara, which is produced by Gauri Khan.After that he also has Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.