Uorfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices and is often trolled for her bold outfits, but also for her unabashed nature, the Bigg Boss OTT season 1 fame star never minces her words and talks about so-called taboo talks with ease.

Recently, she turned heads when she wore a breastplate at an award function, and netizens once again trolled her for her outfit, but just days after her sultry move, Uorfi answered explosive questions about sending nudes, promoted sex toys and also spoke about masturbation for a new segment called Shameless by I Am Besharam.

On sending nude photos to herself

When asked if she ever sent nude photos of herself, Uorfi said, "My photos went viral. They accidentally got leaked."

Uorfi also said that "I am biologically a female. There are rumours that I am a transperson. I am just clearing ki main female hoon."

On masturbation

She said, "I am self-obsessed. Okay, maybe I have. If I was the guy, I would totally do me," she quipped when questioned about masturbating while looking into the mirror."

Netizens react

Several Instagram users trolled Uorfi Javed for openly talking about sex and promoting sex toys. A certain section of netizens supported her for talking openly about it

A user said, "Let's just normalise these talks and stop making it a big deal. Everybody should grow up. It's a part of sex education in a funny way."

Another user wrote, "Himmat chahiye itne logo Mai. Bolne k liye. Always public main Jane k liye alag alag dresse main. Kitne log kya kya bolte honge. Unko ignore krna."(It takes guts to say this in front of many.)

On Tuesday, the actor stumped everyone when she stepped out on the city wearing a salwar suit couture by Masaba Gupta's House of Masaba.