Prabhs starrer Saaho director, Sujeeth has finally opened up about the scores of criticisms that he received after the movie failed to impress majority of the audience.

Apparently extremely disturbed by the rude response he received for his direction, Sujeeth expressed his disappointment at the harshness.

"I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Sujeeth feels he is being unfairly targeted. "I don't know why all these reports targeting me are being published. I last gave interviews one day after the release of Saaho. Even when I say 'no comments', it is turned into an interview. And those quotes are now being used against me," Saaho director stated.

He further said that though the criticisms have affected him badly, he is getting support from Prabhas and the film's producers.

"I should be enjoying the film's success, but instead I am sick in bed. Fortunately for me, Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That's the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me," the 28-year-old film-maker added.

Sujeeth also spoke about a statement allegedly made by him, wherein, he reportedly said that fans of Saaho in Bihar wanted to build a temple in his name. The young director denied making any such comment.

"Please show me where I've said this. I never said this. One guy who has nothing to do with the film made this statement on YouTube. I would never make these kinds of statements. I know how ridiculous it sounds," Sujeeth said.

"My mother would kill me if I became pompous. They build temples for people like Rajinikanth sir and Mammootty sir. I can only be a devotee at the temple of great actors and great cinema. I am not into bragging. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?" he concluded.

The movie Saaho was one of the most anticipated films of this year, but it received huge flak from audience and critics. The movie has had a brilliant start at the box office, but the numbers witnessed sharp decline soon after its release.