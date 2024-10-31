Hyundai Motor has unveiled the concept of its forthcoming passenger hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) named Initium. The announcement was made on October 31, in Seoul, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to a hydrogen-based society. The Initium, a name derived from the Latin word for 'beginning', symbolises Hyundai's pioneering role in the transition to a hydrogen-based society. The concept reflects the product and design direction of a passenger FCEV set for release in the first half of the next year.

Hyundai Motor President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon, at a media event in Goyang, north of Seoul, underscored the importance of hydrogen as an energy source. He emphasized that hydrogen is not only an energy source for future generations but also one that is accessible and equitable to everyone. Hyundai's steadfast commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years stems from a strong belief in its value, Chang said. This statement reflects the company's long-standing dedication to the development and promotion of hydrogen-based technologies.

The design of Initium is a witness to Hyundai's innovative approach. It incorporates an aesthetic that highlights the strength and resilience of steel while also underscoring the pure nature of hydrogen. The vehicle offers a spacious interior along with distinct features, including an increased hydrogen tank capacity and aerodynamic wheels. These features enable a driving range of over 650 kilometres, a significant improvement over previous models.

The enhancements in the fuel cell system and battery allow a maximum motor output of 150 kilowatts. The model also includes expanded seat recline angles and rear door openings to ensure a roomy second row, enhancing the overall passenger experience. Hyundai Motor plans to showcase Initium to the public at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou motor show in China, both set to be held next month. This will provide an opportunity for the public to witness first-hand the company's commitment to a hydrogen-based society.

Hyundai's journey in the field of hydrogen began in 1998 when it established a dedicated hydrogen research organisation. In 2000, the company introduced its first hydrogen vehicle in collaboration with US fuel cell company UTC Power. In 2013, Hyundai Motor became the first company to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, launching the Tucson ix Fuel Cell. In 2018, it introduced its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell model, the Nexo.

Chang later expressed his belief that the adoption of hydrogen energy by the automotive industry was a matter of time and a path we must take despite growing business uncertainties surrounding electric and other eco-friendly vehicles. Hydrogen-based vehicles may not be profitable now, but they represent a milestone in realising a hydrogen society, making it a mission (of Hyundai Motor), Chang told reporters. He also hinted at carrying forward the legacy of the Nexo, implying that the upcoming mass-produced model will likely retain the name Nexo.

Continuing to advance necessary technologies is crucial, and I believe we can secure global leadership, Chang added, highlighting Hyundai's commitment to technological advancement in the field of hydrogen energy.