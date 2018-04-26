Hyundai Lafesta is showcased exclusively for China

The sports sedan debuts Hyundai's new design philosophy 'Sensuous Sportiness'

Hyundai Lafesta is based on the Elantra sedan

To be powered by a 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engines

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company has revealed Lafesta sports sedan at the ongoing 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition aka Auto China 2018. Hyundai Lafesta has been developed exclusively for the Chinese market under the leadership of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co., Hyundai's Chinese venture.

Lafesta translates to 'festival' in Italian. The company claims Lafesta embodies its new design philosophy christened 'Sensuous Sportiness' and is based on the Hyundai Elantra sedan. Targeted at younger generation buyers, Lafesta comes with a sleek design in coupe-ish body style.

The front grille is exceptionally wide and chrome touches add more bling. LED headlamps and daytime running lamps at the front and tastefully done and sportier bumper with black inserts complete the flamboyant looks.

The side profile looks similar to the Audi A7 Sportback with D-pillar slopping down to the rear end. The beefier crease near rear wheel arches and front doors add muscle to the side in addition to the diamond cut alloy wheels. At the rear, LED tail lamps running across the width is too flashy and it seems to have taken inspiration from Kia Stinger. Chrome touches at the rear bumper and two oval-shaped exhaust tips cannot go unnoticed.

Hyundai Lafesta measures 4,660mm length and 2,700mm wheelbase. The numbers indicate Lafesta is larger than the Elantra but smaller than the Sonata. When it goes on sale later this year in China, the Lafesta is expected to slot between Elantra and Sonata.

Hyundai will reveal the interior of Lafesta later. Judging by the sporty theme of the exterior, Lafesta's interior should carry a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sporty upholstery likely in with all black finish, large screens, and driver assistance systems.

Hyundai Lafesta will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The mills will generate 130hp to 240hp in the different state of tunes and transmission on offer will be seven-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels.