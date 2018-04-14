South Korean carmaker Hyundai is known for its mass market hatchbacks such as the Eon, Grand i10 and the i20 Elite in India. Though the carmaker sells i30 hatchback in the global markets, it never showed signs of bringing the model to India. However, the company is now spotted testing the new generation of the i30 in Indian roads.

Though the carmaker has never hinted about the launch of i30 hatchback in India, the model has been spotted on test for the fourth time in the country in March-April 2018. The new generation of the car went on sale globally in early 2017 and hence it's too early for a facelift. Therefore, the test runs suggest that Hyundai is plannnig to launch the i30 for the Indian market.

Hyundai currently offers the i20 as the premium hatchback against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz. If it decides to bring the i30 in India, the hatchback would be priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. At that price point, an array of sedans are available and Hyundai will have a tough time to find buyers. Hence we think, the launch of i30 is unlikely.

Hyundai i30 - a closer look

Hyundai revealed the new generation i30 hatchback at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The face of the hatchback sports Hyundai's new cascading grille with a chrome outline. It is flanked by swept back LED headlights. Shoulder line that starts from the headlamps reaches till the tail lamps and it adds muscle to the side profile of the hatchback. A pair of thin wraparound LED tail lamps and black rear spoiler makes the car look sportier.

The interior is available in a choice of three colors with leather or cloth seats. It rivals Volkswagen Golf in the global market and comes with a host of features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging.

The Hyundai i30 is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.4-litre unit with 98hp output and a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder making 118 hp. The 1.6-litre diesel mill is available in three states of tune- 94hp, 109 hp, and 134hp.