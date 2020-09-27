Authorities have sounded flood alert in Musi river here as the water levels in the two reservoirs upstream have reached to the brim following heavy rains in catchment areas.

With huge inflows into Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, the authorities are likely to release the excess flood water into Musi, which passes through the city.

Officials said Saturday night that Osman Sagar is full and it is receiving an inflow of 20,000 cusecs. "Gates may be opened any time," they said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked all deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners of Golconda, Asif Nagar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, AHimayath Nagar and Saidabad to be on high alert for inundation and evacuation if need arises.

Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osman Sagar is 1,753 feet. The iconic reservoir has been dead for the last few years.

Residents on alert

Meanwhile, the gates of Himayat Sagar are also likely to be opened Saturday night as the reservoir is receiving huge inflows due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The water level at Himayat Sagar reached 1756 feet against its full tank level of 1763.50 feet. Flood gates will be opened once the water level reaches 1760 feet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised people in areas on the banks of the river to be alert. "Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Musi River, flash floods may come after midnight. It is better to be alert in the low lying areas on Musi Bank like Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka," he said.

ALERT MESSAGE : Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Musi River flash flood may come after midnight. It is better to be alert in the low lying areas on Musi Bank like Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul,MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka. Parents must prevent children from going there. pic.twitter.com/duJXIiOxj4 — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) September 26, 2020

Heavy rains have been pounding Hyderabad and surrounding districts since Friday. Several parts of Rangareddy district including catchment areas of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar received heavy rainfall since Friday night.

(Added IANS inputs)