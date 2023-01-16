A 23-year-old food delivery boy who had sustained critical injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a building out of fear when a pet dog started barking at him, has succumbed while undergoing treatment.

After battling for life for four days, Mohammed Rizwan (23) breathed his last at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) late on Sunday.

Rizwan, who was working for food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel on January 11.

According to the police, he had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment. When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd came charging towards him.

Rizwan, while trying to save himself, jumped from the third floor and sustained grievous injuries.

"As Rizwan was handing over the parcel to the customer, the pet dog of her family, a German Shepherd, rushed out of the house and pounced on him. Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan made an attempt to escape by running for safety. But the dog chased him and he jumped from the third floor of the building," said Banjara Hills inspector of police M Narender.

Flat owner Shobana had called an ambulance and got him shifted to the hospital.

Rizwan's brother Mohammed Khaja lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police and sought action.

The family of Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda area of the city, has demanded justice.

They said the customer was not responding to phone calls after promising to bear the treatment expenses.

"The Swiggy delivery boy Mohammed Rizwan succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at around 6.30 pm on Saturday. The case has been altered to section 304(A) IPC and further investigation is underway," Narender said.

Anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal demanded that the owner must be booked under Indian Penal Code) IPC section 338 as the dog was not tied.

He also wanted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clarify if the owner had the dog license.

(With inputs from IANS)