Just when the buzz around the Tollywood sex racket in Chicago, Illinois, was dying down, here comes another scandal. The Hyderabad police have reportedly busted a high-profile sex racket in the city and arrested three people in connection with the case from a five-star property in the Banjara Hills area.

The police were said to have acted on a tip-off and the Commissioner's Task Force raided the hotel late on Saturday, July 7, night and made the arrests.

The three people include the organiser of the racket, a client, and a small-time Bhojpuri actress. While the organiser has been identified as Ambula Janardhan Rao alias Jony, a resident of Hyderabad, the client is said to be Amit Mahendra Sharma, a government employee from Gurgaon, reported Deccan Chronicle.

The woman is reportedly a 24-year-old actress who was flown in from Mumbai.

"Rao, a native of Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari, is a brothel organiser and procures upcoming film actresses from Mumbai. He organises services at star hotels in and around Hyderabad. He was previously arrested by Banjara Hills, Panjagutta and Chandanagar police," DC quoted P. Radha Krishna Rao, DCP, Commissioner's Task Force, as saying.

During the raid, the Hyderabad police also seized three mobile phones, Rs 40,400, and 12 packets of condoms.

How the racket functioned Rao reportedly kept a database of small-time actresses in Bollywood and the Bhojpuri film industry who found it difficult to land projects and got in touch with them offering monetary benefits. His mobile phone, which was examined by police, threw up contacts, photographs and videos of many actresses from these industries. He then chose the actresses and worked with them on a weekly contract of Rs 1 lakh. His close aide, identified as B Prashanth, then booked hotel rooms posing as a businessman. The police said that the duo charged Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 from clients. Rao seems to have quite some reach and his clients include government officials, software engineers and businessmen.

In tune, Prashanth, who is absconding, is said to have booked room no. 518 at Radisson Blu Plaza on Saturday.

The police have now also issued a notice to the hotel to keep an eye on such activities and are also probing its role in the incident.

Meanwhile, last December, the same task force has busted another racket in Hyderabad and rescued two actresses from five-star hotels in Banjara Hills. Two people were arrested at the time.