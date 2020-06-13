Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan grabbed the headlines after his proxies reportedly acquired two acres of prime land worth at least Rs 100 crore near Narsingi. The owners of the property were forcibly evicted, and an FIR was lodged at Narsingi police station earlier in the week.

The plot owners of Westend Meadows said four persons and their followers breached the property, installed a container, damaged the CCTVs, threatened the guards, and snatched their mobile phones. Finally, they installed boards claiming ownership of the prime land.

The encroachment was in defiance of Telangana High Court and the evicted owners of the land took the matter to KT Rama Rao with hopes to find justice. "Since 2014 KTR has made efforts to build Brand Hyderabad," a senior citizen, whose plot was snatched, was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. "We are pinning our hopes on him."

KTR intervenes in Narsingi land encroachment

According to Deccan Chronicle, sources close to IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said that the minister wouldn't tolerate any attempt to malign the government's image and Brand Hyderabad from the Narsingi land dispute.

As KTR took cognizance of the matter, Rammohan announced his family would cancel the development agreement and MoU with the current title-holders. The publication revealed that the accused had signed an MoU with B Sridevi, wife of Rammohan to clear litigation over the land and liaison and invest for the development of the project.

"We didn't know about the illegal transactions took prior to our agreements. Due to the involvement of sale transactions between innocent plot purchasers and Radha Realty, we are going to cancel our development agreement and MoU," the mayor said.