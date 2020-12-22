A day after 35-year-old Hyderabad man Mohammad Moizuddin died in Chicago road accident, comes another unfortunate news. A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad, Mohammed Mujeebuddin is battling for live after being shot by unidentified assailants at Michigan Avenue in Chicago at around 4.30 pm on Sunday. He was shifted to the nearby University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

As per the details provided by his family, Mujeebuddin was returning home at around 4.30 pm when his car was intercepted by two gun-wielding black assailants. One of them fired a shot in the head and left with the vehicle.

Tragedy for family back home

Mujeebuddin, is a native of Santosh Nagar in Hyderabad and left India five years ago and has not visited India since. Afroz Kausar, wife of Mujeebuddin, said there is no family member in the US to look after her husband and she and her mother-in-law are ready to fly and need help from the authorities for immediate visa. The matter has been brought to the notice of external affairs minister S Jaishankar, the Indian embassy in New York and Consulate General of India in Chicago.

Hyderabad's Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan has spoken to the family and also the associate of Mujeebuddin who visited the hospital. Further details on the visa status after the family's request are awaited.

Second incident in a week

Last week, another NRI from Hyderabad, a native of Chanchalguda, miraculously escaped unhurt when a few assailants fired upon his car. Bullets were fired at Syed Siraj Mehdi (30) when he was returning home from work. The miscreants fired four shots at Syed's car and miraculously for Syed, the shots hit the back seat and he fled the spot and managed to escape without any injuries.

Syed lives in Devon Chicago for his job. As per a few unconfirmed reports that have surfaced, Indian Uber and Ola drivers are being targeted in Chicago. The incident has been brought to the attention of Minister of External Affairs Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.