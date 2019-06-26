A mechanical engineer from Hyderabad is making petrol from used plastic and selling it cheap. Professor Satish Kumar, 45, has also registered a company with the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to produce diesel, aviation fuel and petrol.

The man uses the multi-step process scientifically known as 'pyrolysis to convert plastic into fuel. He explains that 500kg of non-recyclable plastic can produce about 400 litres of fuel.

Pyrolysis is a process of decomposing elements under high temperature in vacuum. The process does not require water and also does not leave a residue. The process does not hamper the air as it takes place in a vacuum. The process accepts all kinds of plastic except polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Satish took the initiative in 2016 and has converted about 50 tonnes of plastic into fuel. According to NEWS18, the company produces 200 litres of petrol daily and sells it at a cost of Rs 40 a litre to industries. The petrol produced by the company has not been tested in vehicles.

"Our main aim behind starting this plant is to help the environment. We are not expecting commercial benefits. We are only trying to do our bit to ensure a cleaner future. We are ready to share our technology with any interested entrepreneur," said Satish.