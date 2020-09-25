In Hyderabad, a shocking case emerged on Friday where a 28-year-old was found brutally murdered. The youth Hemanth Kumar was married to Avanthi, against her family's wished. Cops have suspected this to be a case of honour killing.

Hemanth was kidnapped from his house and his body was found in Sangareddy on Friday morning. His wife Avanti was also kidnapped but she managed to escape, her family members, however, killed Hemanth.

Hemanth Kumar hacked to death by wife's family

28-year-old Hemant was working as an interior designer in Hyderabad, he had married Avanti Reddy four months back. 23-year-old Avanti's family were said to have not approved of the marriage. The two were at their Hyderabad home when a group of man came by the house and kidnapped both of them on Thursday afternoon.

Avanti had jumped out of the car while being kidnapped, however, Hemant was left with the men. Avanti told media that she had tried calling her father, and he refused to pick up, she also alleged that her uncle was the person behind the crime. Avanti told the media, "We were told that they want to discuss the issue and we boarded the cars. After a few minutes, I realized that we have been kidnapped and I jumped out of the car."

Hemant's body was found in an empty plot the next morning in Sangareddy. His family had filed a missing person's report on Thursday. The police then found out that Avanti's family was behind the murder.

The Gachibowli police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC- 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 365 (punishment for abduction) and 452 (trespassing).

Hemant and Avanti were neighbours who had fallen in love, but since her family belonged to the upper caste, they disapproved of their relationship. Last year in November, Avanti's family had locked her in her house and began searching for a new person for her to marry. She escaped following which she was married to Hemant in June this year.