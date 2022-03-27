It was in 2015, to the criticism and even objections of a few, that NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad issued its first ever gender-neutral graduation certificate to Mx. Anindita Mukherjee. In its continuing effort to make the campus a truly inclusive space, The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR University) has now allocated a space for students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The public law school situated in Hyderabad, Telangana announced the same via its Twitter handle, "We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender neutral hostel in due course."

Trans genders and non-binary individuals have as much right to feeling safe while using a restroom, as any other gender. In addition, the washroom on the ground floor of the academic block on the campus has also been designated as gender-neutral washroom. Giving a peep into its plans for the community, it also announced, "The University already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community and is in the process of drafting a final policy."

What the draft policy says?

Starting with, the first of its kind trans draft policy provides for name and pronoun change options, counselling support for transitioning students and protection from discrimination, accommodation based on self-identified gender, for which no legal or even medical documents shall be required. The policy, which is still being finalised, will also address several other concerns and issues faced by students of the trans-gender community.

Vice Chancellor Faizan Mustafa, said he had involved students in the administrative decision and their, "creative ideas helped him in coming up with several progressive, liberal and futuristic policies." Accordingly, as per the policy there will more changes on the campus. The 'Policy on Inclusive Education for Gender and Sexual Minorities' has been drafted the university's committee on trans policy.

Perhaps, in one of the major empathetic moves, the paper work has been kept to minimal. As the basis for recognition of gender-identity and sexual orientation, the university requires no more than a written self-attested declaration. Gender in the official records of the university will be kept independent of honorific titles on birth certificates and Aadhaar cards.

As many heads, so many opinions

Not all individuals identify as the same gender as they were born into. While some applauded the institute's attempt at being a more inclusive social space, many others thought there are far more pressing issues that need to be dealt with first. "A step in the right direction. Every institute should take this much needed initiative," wrote a user in response to the criticism by a few. Many, while not objecting to the move, criticised it for not making any real difference to society. "What will be achieve with this?" questioned another.