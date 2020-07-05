In a shocking incident, a Covid-19 victim's family was asked to pay Rs 5.22 lakh more to collect the body, in addition to Rs 5.30 lakh, which was deposited earlier.

Mohammed Abbas Ali, a resident of Talabkatta, Bhawani Nagar in Hyderabad, was admitted to KIMS Begumpet on June 19 after several government hospitals refused to admit him due to non-availability of beds. Following his admission, he was found to be coronavirus positive.

Despite him belonging to a poor family, his son arranged an amount of Rs 5 lakh 30 thousand and paid to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abbas Ali passed away on July 4 after surviving for 15 days. Following his death, his son was asked by the hospital authorities to deposit another sum of Rs 5.22 for taking the dead body.

MBT's Amjed Ullah Khan steps in

Mohammed Abbas Ali's son got in touch with former corporator and leader of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) to help them in getting the dead body of their father.

Amjed Ullah Khan has requested Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender to step in and see that Mohammed Abbas Ali's body is handed over to his family immediately so that his last rites can be performed.

Stopping the dead body that to of a Covid-19 patient is a very grave crime but it has become common in every Corporate Hospitals in Hyderabad. In spite of daily complaints, the State Govt is not taking any action against this Corporate loot. No Govt Hospital is following the GO Rt No: 248 issued by the Govt of Telangana," said Khan.

Amjed Ullah Khan shares entire incident on Facebook

Disclaimer: International Business Times, India, tried to reach MBT's Amjed Ullah Khan. However, didn't get any response. The story will be duly updated once we receive more inputs.