After much resistance and criticism, the Karnataka State Board decided to conduct the SSLC exams in the state. But the decision came with a hefty price as 32 students who appeared for the SSLC board exams tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data released by the state government on Saturday.

The SSLC exams were conducted in Karnataka between June 25 and July 3. A lot of people, including party leaders in the opposition, criticised the move as it put students health in harm's way. Despite that, 7,61,506 students appeared for the SSLC examinations and 14,745 were absent either due to living in containment zones or not feeling well.

How SSLC exams were conducted?

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the SSLC examinations were held with extreme caution. Each centre accommodated no more than 250 students and students had to compulsorily wear face masks the entire duration of the examination.

Social distancing was also mandatory as students maintained 2-meter distance. Each centre was also equipped with a sanitiser dispenser to wash hands before the exams. Students who moved back to their native were allowed to appear for the exam from the nearest centre, hence encouraging more number of students to participate.