A local court in LB Nagar, Telangana sentenced three chain snatchers for three years of imprisonment for committing robberies within LB Nagar and Meerpet police stations limits. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each.

The chain snatchers have been identified as Chokha, 28, an auto driver from Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, Manu Valmiki, 30, an agricultural labourer from Noida and Praneeth Chowdhary, 25, from Mohan Nagar, Kothapet. Chokha was involved in 30 property cases, Valmiki in 20 cases and Praneeth in 5 cases.

The three accused who were arrested before in Bhavani Nagar were known to attack women mainly in secluded residential areas.

3 cases against 3 chain snatchers

On December 26, 2018, the three snatched, Pustula thadu (gold chain), weighing 2.7 tolas from a woman at Santoshimatha Colony fleeing away from the spot.

Followed by two more incidents when they snatched 3.5 tola gold from a 60-year-old on at Teacher's Colony vegetable market and one at Indraprastha colony near LB Nagar. The Police registered these three cases and arrested the accused.