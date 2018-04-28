South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki is popular in several Asian countries, including China, thanks to the K-drama Descendants of the Sun. There are only a few actors who are as popular as him and Hwang Chi-Yeol believes he is one among them.

Chi-Yeol recently appeared on the Hallyu Star special of Happy Together and during the karaoke segment he talked about his popularity in China and compared himself with Joong-Ki.

"If you look at one of the magazines in China, Song Joong Ki and Hwang Chi Yeol are on the front and back covers," he said, adding that they're at the same level in terms of popularity.

Yoo Jae-Suk asked, "Is Hwang Chi Yeol on the front cover and Song Joong Ki on the back?" To which he replied funnily that if you flip the magazine then the front cover becomes the back over.

"If you flip over the magazine, the back cover becomes the front. Isn't it the same thing?" he said.

He then said, "Aaron Kwok asked for a video of my concert, and I even took a photo with Darren Wang because he said he was my fan," to which Park Soo-Hong jokingly said, "If you're that big of a person, shouldn't you be humble?"

Joong-Ki has a huge fan base in China and recently a China's too-handsome man became famous in the country because he looked like the Descendants of the sun actor. The man worked as a technician at China's Xiamen airport, but his salary got deducted after a video of him went viral on social media.

The company deducted 10 percent of his salary because his uniform was "untidy and his hand was in his pocket."



"Taking into consideration the influential impact this video has made, the aggravated penalty must be applied," the company's notice said, according to CGTN.