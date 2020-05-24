In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in Andhra Pradesh has alleged that his husband, who had tested coronavirus positive and was undergoing treatment in the hospital, has gone missing, while hospital authorities claimed that he died due to COVID-19. According to reports, the woman and her two children had tested coronavirus positive and were discharged Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital and Medical College (GHMC) after treatment.

When the woman asked the hospital about her husband, authorities told her that he was on a ventilator. However, the hospital soon stopped replying to the woman's queries and the woman tweeted her appeal to Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

"Hello K Taraka Rama Rao sir, Myself Madhavi w/o Madhusudhan (age: 42) living with two daughters in Vanasthalipuram. As our family members (were) suffering from coronavirus... admitted to Gandhi Hospital. After discharge, we all came back home except my husband," she tweeted on Wednesday.

"On the day of my discharge(16th may of our family members) we questioned the management again about my husband but they said he is on ventilator," she added in a series of tweets.

According to the woman, her husband was first admitted to the King Koti Hospital but later transferred to GHMC on April 30 for coronavirus treatment. Soon after her tweet, the superintendent at GHMC reacted to the matter and said that her husband was indeed admitted on April 30 but died the next day on May 1. The hospital cremated him without informing her on advice from her extended family.

Woman demands proof of cremation, belongings

The woman said that she was never informed about her husband's death and the hospital cremated him without her consent. She also claimed that other family members were also not informed about his death. She has now demanded proof of cremation and return of her husband's belongings.

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender also confirmed that the woman was not informed about his death as his family feared she may get into shock since his father-in-law had also died a few days ago,

"Many families who were scared, or were in quarantine, are unable to be present at the last rites and the GHMC has performed these according to their tradition," the minister said, adding that it was not possible to preserve the body of her coronavirus infected husband.