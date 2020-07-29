The internet is divided over how to react to a viral video. The video shows a husband gifting his wife a well-wrapped gift. The wife appears super excited and expects a surprise. Well, a surprise is what she got.

The video went viral after a Twitter user posted it on their handle on Wednesday. The husband's gesture seemed quite loving and the wife was just as excited to unwrap the layers and layers of the gift.

The wife says, "another bag? Oh! my god! You are one silly man, I am telling you. Oh! my God, what is this? Duct tape seriously?." The husband replies "they ran out". Wife continues "what could it be? An envelope, what could it be? This better be a ticket to Dubai for two weeks." The husband responds "You will find out? You know what it is?".

The wife shocked at reading the piece of paper. "I know the baby is mine. She is not my daughter," says the husband. 'Why would you do this tonight?". The husband drops the final bomb, "You and your daughter have till the end of the month to get out of the house." Meanwhile, Dubai is trending because of this.

Here's what the people supporting the husband are saying:

"I like his style. He didn't have to beat her up or kill her for the hurt he felt. A gentleman's approach like I would also apply. Saves everyone the troubles," feels Osayande.

"Girls would always find a way to turn things around and put it on the next person. Now she's saying "how would you do this, how would you do this... Tonight of all nights" bish how would you do that to him. FOR 3 YEARS. SNAKES," feels Kaliva.

"She blamed him = "why would you do this". She emotionally blackmails him= "she loves you, you are her daddy". She played the victimhood card. "why are doing it today of all-day". Not a single apology from her," says Jerry.

Those supporting the wife feel:

"I totally understand. However it doesn't matter if the daughter isn't yours, She is Innocent in all this, that is all that matters. MEN we can do better...," writes Kale.

"I'm sorry but this the most stupid thing to do. Stop hurting people on the most important day of their lives. There's tomorrow and next," says Nuella.

"Why is he kicking them out? The child hasn't wronged him. He should handle this differently. Not unless he never loved the child. But for 3 years? He isn't feeling anything?," says Sharon.

"He lost me at "You and your daughter". Like no emotions towards the child who is completely blameless in this situation. Handle her but think about the child first. The woman actually missed a bullet with him," says Blaq Williams.

"What I cannot seem to understand is how after 3 years of providing, caring, protecting etc a piece of paper can completely shut off those feelings. How do men go from loving and caring to being so ice cold? Is the father-child love based solely on biology?, feels Masuka.

