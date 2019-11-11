In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man from Queens, New York City, on Friday, brutally stabbed his 27-year-old wife to death for having a huge crush on Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Later, he hanged himself from a tree in a nearby field in Howard Beach.

The victim, Donne Dojoy, was a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and would used to watch all if his movies and music videos that featured him after coming back home from her bartending job at Gemini's Ultra Lounge in Ozone Park. Her obsession towards the Bollywood star made the accused, Dineshwar Budhidat, so jealous that it apparently provoked him to take the extreme step.

In a report in New York Post, Andel Rodney, a chef at the lounge where Donne worked, said that she would complain about her husband's abusive behaviour and "talked about him abusing her, controlling her, beating her, scaring her, threatening to kill her."

"She never took it seriously because she loved him," he told the Post.

Citing jealousy the reason for Dineshwar to kill his wife Donne, Rodney said, "I think he loved her but at the same time, he was obsessed with her, because of the type of job she did, and she had a good [sexy] body."

Mala Ramdhani, a karaoke singer at the lounge, spoke about how Dineshwar would get jealous when Donne used to watch a Hrithik Roshan movie or listen to his songs.

"She told me when she was at home watching a movie or listening to a song [with Roshan in it] he would ask her to take it off because he would get so jealous," Mala said adding that, "Any movie he acted in she wanted to see it. Her favorite movie was "Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai."

Donne had moved from their Ozone Park apartment, on Albert Road, two weeks prior to her death. On her last day, she had agreed to spend an evening with Dineshwar by watching a movie after completing her bartending shift. Her friends were not sure which movie they were watching and what made Dineshwar kill Donne.

The police said that at around 7.30 pm, Dineshwar texted Donne's sister and confessed to have killing her before committing suicide. He also told her that she would find the keys to the apartment under a flower pot. Leaving Donne's stabbed body inside the apartment, Dineshwar walked to the nearby field and hanged himself from the tree.

Donne's aunt, Silvin Dojoy, dubbed her niece's husband as a coward for raising his hands on a woman. "He was a coward. Who acts like that? Lift your hands against a woman? That's a cowardly act. There is no reason for him to have done what he did. It's unbelievable. He had no right to do what he did," she said.

Silvin called Donne "a lovely young lady. A beautiful girl. She was intelligent, and she worked hard."