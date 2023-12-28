Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a frenzy when she unveiled their daughter Raha's face on Monday, December 25. The adorable posed for paparazzi before they headed for the annual Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's house.

Several inside videos and pictures from Kunal Kapoor; 's bash have surfaced online.

Amid all the videos, a video showing Ranbir Kapoor lighting up the Christmas cake at lunch has been going viral. In the video, he is heard saying 'Jai Mata Di'.

The video has received several backlash from netizens.

'Jai mata di': Ranbir Kapoor reacts after lighting spirit-doused Christmas cake

Ranbir was seen with the lighter, while Navya Naveli Nanda was seen on the other end, recording with her mobile. As Zahan Kapoor poured liquor on the cake, Ranbir went ahead and lit it with the lighter and said, 'Jai mata di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same after Ranbir Kapoor. Kunal Kapoor then cut the cake at the end of the video.

And now as per several media reports, a complaint has been filed against Ranbir for hurting sentiments in a viral Christmas lunch video.

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for setting Christmas Cake on fire with alcohol while saying 'Jai Mata Di'

Sanjay Tiwari has filed the complaint through Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. In the complaint, they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per ANI.

However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

In Hinduism, the fire God is invoked before invoking other deities, but Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted "Jai Mata Di", the complaint said. This hurt the complainant's religious sentiments, it alleged.

Among those who attended the lunch were Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, Agastya Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Aadar Jain who arrived with his new girlfriend Alekha Advani, Karisma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan, Zahan Kapoor and his girlfriend Krishita Shetty, Randhir Kapoor, Anissa, Armaan Jain's wife, Neila Devi, and Babita Kapoor.

On the same day, Raha was introduced to the paparazzi and the world for the first time. In videos shared by the paparazzi, Raha was seen wearing a pink and white dress with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer working on her dress. She was also seen wearing a pair of red shoes.

During the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Alia revealed Raha's nickname. When a fan asked this question, the Gangubai actress responded, "Rahu, Rara, Lollipop".

Alia and Ranbir are off to an unknown destination with Raha

On Tuesday morning, Alia, Ranbir and Raha were papped at the Mumbai airport, Alia was seen holding Raha close as she was asleep. Ranbir waved at the paparazzi. Their bodyguard gestured for the paps to not make noise as Raha was sleeping.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022. Raha turned one in November 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, among others.