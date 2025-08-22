A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor issued strict directives to all food businesses to adhere to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines on the handling, packaging, labeling, and sale of frozen raw meat and related products, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed deep concern over the rotten meat scandal that has shaken public trust and triggered widespread anxiety for more than two weeks.

While addressing the Friday congregation at Jama Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that despite public assurances from authorities regarding a thorough investigation into the matter, there has been little transparency about the follow-up.

"Who are the people behind it? How long has it been going on? Have any arrests been made? All this needs to be put in the public domain to address people's concern and anxiety regarding the issue," he demanded.

Mirwaiz stressed that once the culprits are identified, it is imperative to establish a foolproof mechanism to ensure such incidents are never repeated.

"There should be no leniency whatsoever toward those involved in this heinous act that puts people's health and lives at grave risk," he emphasized.

Kashmir Needs Regulated Slaughterhouses: Mirwaiz

The Hurriyat leader further emphasized the urgent need for regulated slaughterhouses in Kashmir, where proper hygiene, Islamic guidelines, and food safety standards are strictly followed.

"Both the government and the business community must gear up to establish these facilities, as people cannot blindly trust what comes from outside without scrutiny," he said.

MMU Forms Committee of Jurists to Address Crisis

Mirwaiz also revealed that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), in a meeting held yesterday, has formed a seven-member committee comprising jurists from all schools of thought to deliberate on the issue.

He added that the MMU already has a Halal Certification Board, which will now be expanded and strengthened to ensure adherence to Islamic food standards.

"MMU is fully willing to cooperate with the government to preserve the Islamic character of halal food and to safeguard the health and trust of our people," he reiterated.

Rotten Meat Seizures Spark Public Outrage

Authorities have recently carried out multiple raids across the Kashmir Valley as part of an intensified crackdown on the sale of rotten and adulterated meat, targeting vendors suspected of dealing in unhygienic or expired products.

During these operations, substantial quantities of spoiled meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

According to reports, over 12,000 kilograms of expired fish and chicken have been seized and destroyed by the J&K Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since the first week of August.

The widespread seizure of rotten and substandard meat has led to public outrage, with both locals and tourists increasingly avoiding meat dishes. The matter has also reached the J&K and Ladakh High Court, which has issued a notice to the Union Territory administration.