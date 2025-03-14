After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs banned his organization, the Jammu and Kashmir administration placed Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, preventing him from offering the Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

As Kashmir's religious leader, Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to visit Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta locality to offer congregational prayers. However, he was detained at his residence in the Nigeen area of Srinagar.

Iltija, Anjuman Auqaf Condemn Mirwaiz's House Arrest

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti and Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar strongly condemned the restrictions imposed on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's movement.

"After the unjust and arbitrary ban on AAC and Ittihadul Muslimeen, Mirwaiz Sahab has been placed under house arrest on the second Friday of Ramzan, a day of immense significance. The NC government promotes vulgar fashion shows during Ramzan but loses its voice when it comes to religious heads fulfilling their duties," Iltija posted on her social media account.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed disappointment and regret over the house arrest of its president, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq, preventing him from delivering the Friday sermon and offering congregational prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar.

"This arbitrary and unjustified move by the authorities comes at a time when the holy month of Ramzan is ongoing—a period of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. Jama Masjid is a central place of worship where thousands gather for Friday prayers, seeking guidance, blessings, and connection with the Almighty. However, barring Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir from fulfilling his religious duties and preventing the faithful from benefiting from his sermons deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the people," reads a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf.

The organization further stated that such restrictions, especially during the sacred month of Ramzan, are completely uncalled for and contradict the principles of religious freedom.

The Anjuman Auqaf demanded the immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house detention so that he can continue his religious obligations as Mirwaiz and guide the people, as has been the long-standing tradition of the Mirwaizeen in Kashmir.

The organization also urged people to continue their prayers and supplications during this holy month, seeking Allah's mercy and guidance while praying for relief from such unjustified curbs.

Mirwaiz's organization banned on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Masroor Abbas Ansari, for five years, citing their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, support for terrorism, and promotion of secessionist sentiments.

The ban on both organizations can be contested once a tribunal is constituted by the government.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ban, stating that these organizations were found inciting people to disturb law and order, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi government," he asserted.