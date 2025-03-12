A day after the Union Home Ministry banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a war of words broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti.

As the former Chief Minister and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti launched an attack on the incumbent government in the Union Territory for remaining silent on what she alleged to be the Centre's "muscular policy." In response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he was unaware of the Union Government's decision to ban these organizations.

"Imposing a ban on any organization in Jammu and Kashmir does not fall under the purview of the J&K Government. I am not aware of the reason behind banning the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM)," Omar said. He further added, "The Centre did not share any intelligence input with me before imposing the ban".

The Chief Minister, however, clarified that he has never supported banning any organization. He pointed out that since his release from house arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has not made any controversial or provocative statements. "I do not know the reason behind banning his organization," Omar reiterated.

Mehbooba questions the NC-led government's silence

Criticizing the Union Government's decision to ban AAC and JKIM, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday questioned the silence of the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir over the move.

"I fail to understand the guarded silence being maintained by the National Conference-led government," she said, adding, "The National Conference government has failed to meet the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

She recalled that when the Union Government previously banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), it was done under the Lieutenant Governor's rule. However, now, despite having an elected government, "muscular policies" continue, while the ruling party remains silent and inactive, she alleged.

In the Legislative Assembly, PDP member Waheed Parra raised concerns over the Centre's recent ban on AAC and JKIM, urging the House to intervene and seek its reversal.

Parra argued that banning these organizations—led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Masroor Abbas Ansari, respectively—stifles political dissent. He emphasized the need for dialogue and peaceful engagement to address political issues in Jammu and Kashmir rather than resorting to bans and prohibitions.

‘Jammu & Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen’ and ‘Awami Action Committee' have been declared unlawful associations under UAPA. These organizations were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.



Centre bans AAC, JKIM for five years

On Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Masroor Abbas Ansari, for five years, citing their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, support for terrorism, and promotion of secessionist sentiments.

The ban on both organizations can be contested after a Tribunal is constituted by the Government.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ban, stating that these organizations were found inciting people to disturb law and order, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi Government," he asserted.