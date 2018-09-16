Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, India's famous hunter, has been brought in for a disputable mission to shoot a man-eating tigress rebuked for the death of 13 people.

He started his chase after the Supreme Court rejected protests from protection groups and activists, and approved the hunt of the four-year-old tigress and her two cubs.

Wildlife activists were unsuccessful in stopping the court from passing the decision to hunt down the tigress, despite contending there was no complete verification the tigress was in charge of the deaths.

They have likewise attempted to hinder the involvement of Khan, who is the go-to marksman for Indian authorities pained by man-eating tigers, rebel elephants or dangerous wild hogs.

Khan is stalking the tiger with elephants because vehicles are too noisy. He said he will just shoot to kill her if all else fails, preferably using a tranquiliser if the moment calls for it. The chase called for Khan to try catching the tigress alive, but to also shoot her down if need be.

He believes the tigress is fighting for survival ad attacking humans only for the lack of prey.

"The tigress has two cubs aged 10 months which are also eating human flesh," he told the Times of India.

"The killing of humans is easy prey, as there is no natural prey such as spotted deer and sambar and wild boar here. So the tigress is killing humans for survival."

The tigress is accused of killing 13 people around Pandharkawada in two years. The month of August, however, claimed three lives alone, thus quickening the death rates.

Casualties have been discovered part-eaten, with appendages detached and teeth stamps left on what remained.

Indian authorities say DNA tests, camera traps, and footprints all point to the tigress being the killer.

India's tigers are secured by conservation laws, but India's developing populace and the loss of natural surroundings implies the felines are in rivalry with people. The act of conservation has observed the quantity of the wild cats develop again. India is home to around 70 per cent of the world's 4,000 tigers.