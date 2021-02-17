Hundreds of condoms sent to Bombay HC judge over controversial POCSO rulings

Bombay High Court made the headlines over series of controversial judgements passed in cases of sexual assault on minors. The High Court's additional judge Justice Pushpa Ganediwala was not only the subject of heavy criticism but also drew a lot of protest for her controversial POCSO rulings. One Ahmedabad woman decided to take her protest to the next level as she claims to have sent 150 condoms to Justice Ganediwala.

According to India Today report, Devshri Trivedi, a political analyst, reportedly sent condoms to 12 different locations besides Justice Ganediwala's chamber. She claims to sent condoms to Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC and the principal seat in Mumbai as a mark of her protest to the January 19 verdict, where the HC judge acquitted a man of sexual assault on grounds of pressing breasts of a minor over clothes without direct skin-to-skin contact does not constitute "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.

"I cannot tolerate injustice. A minor girl did not get justice because of a judgment by Justice Ganediwala. I am demanding that she (Justice Ganediwala) be suspended," Trivedi was quoted as saying.

Controversial POCSO rulings by BOM HC

In another controversial ruling by Justice Ganediwala last month, the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) has ruled that "unzipping pants or holding a minor's hand" does not amount to 'sexual assault' under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Separately, acquitting a 26-year-old man in a rape case, the Bombay High Court has recently ruled that it is highly impossible for a man to gag a girl, de-nude her and self and then rape a 15-year old girl without a scuffle. The judge had said that though the accused was the neighbour of the girl, it appeared "highly impossible for a single man to gag the mouth of the victim, remover her clothes and his clothes and to perform the forcible sexual act without any scuffle".