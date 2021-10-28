Lately, India's coal situation has led to a national conversation on whether it's just a temporary shortage or a real crisis staring in the eye. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman though, had reportedly put an end to the discussions even before they began, by calling all the energy worries, "as absolutely baseless." Meanwhile, the former and current bureaucrats in the power ministry brainstorm over how did the nation end up with just about four days of coal reserves left?

In a recent interview to The Wire, Anil Swarup, former coal secretary of India, looks back at a time when India was contemplating exporting surplus coal to Bangladesh. Which was not long ago in 2016, when the nation had ample coal stock worth Rs 35,000 crore. Regardless of which political ideology one subscribes to, there's a growing ruckus over one collective question; What went wrong and who is responsible?

"We are certainly short of coal," he minces no words before breaking down the current situation into two aspects. "There is demand side management and then there is supply side management. Covid economy is recovering, hence there is a demand for power and this has also led to rise in coal prices. These are aspects over which we have no control as demand will go up and down. However, what we have control over is the supply side management."

Which boils down to two sources; Coal India Limited (CIL) which supplies 80 per cent of the coal required in India and the private sector which provides the remaining 20 per cent.

Mismanaged human resources

Mismanagement of human resources at the top and middle level is what, he says, fairly contributed to the decline in production of coal. "When the tenure of S Bhattacharya, the Chairman and MD of CIL ended, for one whole year the organisation was without any Chairman. There was nobody to take decisions or give direction. How can you run such a company for one whole year without a regular Chairman?" Not that the situation has improved. Even today, he says, a lot of subsidiaries of CIL are functioning without any Chairman.

The extensive plans made to increase production by expending existing mines and opening new ones, were also not followed through. Adds Swarup, "The coal production has stagnated for the past three years. How can you meet the demand?"

The demand has surged and how

As per one of the reported estimates, recently over 28 million households have got new connection. Mostly being the lower and middle class income that have bought new TV sets, lights, refrigerator, etc. Add to it, the extended monsoon rains, flooded mines and disrupted transport.

Financial blows to Coal India Limited

The money, which should have been pumped back into the organisation to increase production, was used elsewhere. He says, "The money which ought to have been invested to increase production, was unfortunately taken out as the dividend to balance the budget of the government. So you didn't have human resource at the top, you didn't utilise the money for expansion."

Coal India Limited made to invest in fertilisers

It doesn't stop there. "The third point, which is pretty ridiculous, is that hundreds of coal mine managers, who should have been planning and executing those plans in the field were deployed for supervising the digging of toilets as a part of the Swachh Bharat campaign. As for the fourth point, he says CIL instead of investing in mines, was pushed to investing in fertilisers and it was all very shocking."

When International Business Times got in touch with Coal India Limited, its spokesperson K. Sunil Kumar, firstly explains the, "combination of many factors that led to the four-day stock situation." He says, "Primary reason was power generation spiralling up to record levels to match increased demand for power. Added to that, excessive and extended monsoon impinged upon CIL's production and despatches. Imported coal-based power plants curtailing their generation due to high international coal prices had shifted the demand burden to domestic coal-based generators, thereby exacerbating the situation. In turn CIL had to meet this coal demand to the tune of 15 MTs which was not factored in its annual plan. Inadequate coal stock build up by thermal power plants at appropriate time, earlier in the year, was another crucial factor."

As for CIL's manpower being deployed for other projects of the Centre, he says, "While it would be bad form to comment on the views expressed by the individual, the fact is that during 2015-16 some of the CIL's manpower was actively engaged in Swachh Bharat mission, but not to the detriment of its core operations. And that is now in the past."

Private sector problems

When a country is looking at zero coal stocks, even 20 per cent becomes a significant figure. 20 per cent of the coal comes from private sector, the problem with which began with, as Swarup says, "With the rampage in CAG in 2014 who ensured that more than 200 blocks of allocation were cancelled. There was 90 million tonnes of coal being produced by the private sector at that point in time and it all stopped."

A situation that necessitated the reviving the new coal blocks, but for unrealistic bidding because of which many a companied failed to function. The final nail in the coffin was the war between states and centre, which meant lack of clearances. He adds, "Commercial mining should have started in 2015, this file was not sent to them and this decision was taken only after 5 years."

As for the CIL's financial prudence being questioned and the investment in fertilisers, Kumar calls the organisation's financial fundamentals as very strong. "CIL is almost a debt-free company. Much of coal mining and evacuation projects are met through its own funds. The company's Board determines the dividend payment to all its shareholders including Government of India. It would be a incorrect to state that CIL's expansion plans are hit by lack of funds. At the closure of last financial CIL had in excess of Rs. 17,200 crores cash and bank balance after adjusting the short-term borrowings. An investment to the tune of Rs 10,500 crores in CIL's 35 first mile connectivity projects is funded internally."

The way out

Many a think tanks from the power industry have tossed immediate solutions for the problem. The most apparent and short term fix being borrowing from the private coal mines where surplus is available, which can be later replenished by CIL. He calls the situation, no longer a crisis.

"In the initial stages itself when the demand far outstripped the rate of supply, CIL embarked upon a multi-pronged approach to shore up the stocks at power plants. These include offering coal on 'as is where' basis through rail cum road mode from sources where high stock was available. 23 such mines carrying 40.3 MTs of stock as of 16 August were identified. Supply to the power plants carrying stock of zero to six days was prioritized by preparing contingency supply plan to increase their stock. In case of availability issue at linked mines, alternative sources have already been allocated for seamless running of power plants."

He adds, "Currently, despatches to the power sector are going up steadily with around 21 Lakh tonnes of coal per day being pumped in from CIL and other sources. Whereas the consumption of the power houses is hovering around 17 to 18 Lakh tonnes of coal per day. This means around 3 lakhs tonnes per day is adding up to the stock at power plants on daily basis. So there is no need to press the panic button or be worried."