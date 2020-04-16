Close The fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is going to be a long one, or so the current situation suggests. And even though we need to practice social distancing in order to take down the invisible enemy, it is also equally important to be there for each other in these trying times.

An example of this not-so-pleasant irony was recently set by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga as he extended a helping hand to a member of AAP, who urgently needed to buy medicines for her ailing mother.

Politics took a back seat

Aarti, a part of AAP's National Social Media Team, took to Twitter on April 11 to seek help for her mother who is a cancer patient. "Urgently need an imported medicine called Celergen for my mother fighting cancer. Not able to procure it due to lockdown," she wrote, attaching a picture of the medicine.

Urgently need an imported #Medicine #Celergen for my Mother fighting Cancer .. not able to Procure it due to #Lockdown

If anyone can provide info, would be a Great Help ?? pic.twitter.com/guFfv4aQDA — Aarti ? (@aartic02) April 11, 2020

On stumbling upon Aarti's request, Tajinder Bagga arranged for a box of Celegren in Delhi and sent it to Mumbai to her mother. Aarti on Thursday, April 16, confirmed that she received the medicine and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Tajinder Bagga for "going out of his way" to help her.

"I received the medicine. Thanks to @TajinderBagga. Words cannot do justice to this gesture. Touched beyond words. I am amazed at the number of people buzzed and called me to help in this time of distress," said Aarti on Twitter.

I received the Medicine

Thanks to @TajinderBagga ?

Words cannot do Justice to this Gesture ..

Touched Beyond Words !!

I am amazed at the number of people buzzed & called me to help in this time of distress. https://t.co/AtwEpRMacZ pic.twitter.com/6BhvfT6D3w — Aarti ? (@aartic02) April 16, 2020

Many social media users also hailed Tajinder Bagga for keeping the political agendas aside and stepping up for a member of a rival party at such a crucial time. "One small step for compassion, a giant leap for humanity. There were radical disagreements with you yesterday, there will be tomorrow. But for what you did today, you are a Hero to me Baggaji," wrote one of the Twitter users.

India extends lockdown to counter COVID-19

The novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc all over the country and the COVID-19 case count is now about to cross the 13,000-mark. To curb the spread of the fatal disease, Prime Minister Narendra has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a set of guidelines for lockdown 2.0 stating that activities like agriculture, IT, e-commerce and inter-state transport will be allowed after April 20 to "mitigate hardships to the public".