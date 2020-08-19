Amid several reports of clashes between the Indian Army and people of Kashmir, a heartwarming incident surfaced on social media which shows locals of South Kashmir's Pulwama coming to the rescue of an injured CRPF jawan.

The incident occurred in Lethpora, where the locals stepped out to provide first aid to the injured CRPF jawan who had reportedly met with a truck accident earlier today, August 19. As the accident occurred locals of Lethpora rushed to help the jawan and joining efforts to pull provide him first aid.

The visuals from the incident surfaced Twitter, touched by this act of kindness, netizens lauded the people of Pulwama who came forward to help the Jawan. Pulwama is known for the frequent number of terrorist attacks but this time it has proved that humanity reigns above all.