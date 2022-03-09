Scott C Waring is a popular name among alien enthusiasts; all credit goes to his bizarre discoveries and opinion about UFOs and extraterrestrials. Currently operating from Taiwan, Waring has a huge fan following on online spaces. And now, Waring has outlandishly claimed to have discovered a human leg popping out from the Martian surface.

Human leg on Mars?

Waring made this bizarre announcement in his recent website post. In the web post, Waring claimed that he discovered the alleged human leg from a NASA photo. He also added that such alien artifacts are very common on the surface of Mars.

"Now this leg does look human and if this is a statue, then there is more of it under the surface of Mars. It is about half a meter long, which would put a bipedal species at about 1.2 meters tall. There are humans smaller than that," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also blamed NASA for covering up facts surrounding alien existence.

"Not typically what you would expect in a Mars photo, but hey, NASA has been keeping mum about all these alien artifacts on Mars, so they must be real. NASA cannot defend itself from the truth. Every day were dig up more and more evidence in NASA photos of the truth...that intelligent aliens exist on other planets in our own solar system. Yet, the proof comes from the public, will the world accept it? Or will we have to wait till a gov source confirms it?" added Waring.

Aliens or pareidolia?

The new discovery made by Waring has convinced his followers, and they strongly argue that the conspiracy theorist has found proof of alien existence on Mars.

However, skeptics have dismissed these claims. According to these skeptics, this particular discovery of Waring is a clear case of pareidolia. It should be noted that pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.