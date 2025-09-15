Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, as she has found love and is happily engaged. Although the actor hasn't officially confirmed, rumours are rife that Huma's wedding bells are near. Huma has always managed to keep her personal life low-key, but reports suggest that the actor is now engaged to her long-time rumoured boyfriend and acting coach, Rachit Singh.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Huma is happily engaged after dating Rachit for over a year now. A photo of Huma and Rachit has gone viral, and rumours began when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with the duo and wrote, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

Then came their public appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, where the truly, madly, deeply in love duo were colour-coordinated and twinned in shades of pink. The chatter only grew, and rumours turned confirmed when the two were seen together again during Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations.

Take a look at their loved-up picture.

Who is Rachit Singh?

For the unversed, Rachit Singh has reportedly trained some of the biggest names in the industry, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling, created by Mike Kelley. The JioHotstar show featured Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, and Vikramjeet Virk in important roles.

Huma Qureshi's latest film, Bayaan, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Not only did it mark her TIFF debut, but she also came on board as an executive producer.

Huma will be reprising her role as 'Pushpa Pandey Mishra' in the legal-comedy movie Jolly LLB 3, which is set to release on September 19, 2025. Huma will also be reprising her acclaimed role as 'Rani Bharti' in Maharani Season 4. She is also part of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups (2026), Delhi Crime Season 3, Gulabi, and Pooja Meri Jaan.