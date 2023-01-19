The Kapoor khandaan is known for its great bond and never fails to give us "Hum Saath Saath Hai" vibes. The newly minted parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are busy with their parenting duties, took some time out to spend with the family. On Wednesday afternoon, Neetu and Karisma shared pictures from their family reunion. Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared two pictures from the family gathering.

The get-together was attended by Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda were also spotted at the family dinner.

Fam-jam: Of candids, clicks and conversations

The first picture features the Kapoor ladies including Alia, Karisma, Kareena, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Samaira and others smiling and happily posing for the photo. Along with it, Neetu put a 'Family love' sticker. The second picture featured the Kapoor clan including Ranbir, Saif, Aadar Jain and others.

Who wore what

In the pictures, Alia looked stunning in a red top with black trousers. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a casual blue t-shirt that he matched with a cap. Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in his white tee while Kareena, like most Kapoors, wore a black sweatshirt. while Kareena and Karisma gave us major sister goals as they twinned in black sweatshirts. While Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira looks pretty in a black top paired with grey bottoms. Rima Jain-Manoj Jain and their kids, Armaan-Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira, can also be seen in the images.

Karisma Kapoor shared a string of photos on her Instagram handle and captioned it, Fam Jam is always the best with a red heart emoji. Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Nothing like Fam Nights.