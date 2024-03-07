The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant over the weekend was a star-studded affair with who's who from the film fraternity graced their presence. From global bigwigs like Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump among other esteemed guests included industrialists. Apart from that, Rihanna after 8 years performed at Ambani's pre-wedding on day 1, while Akon performed live at the closing ceremony.

Ambani left no stone unturned with the preparations, performances and the 'royal wedding' of India will go down in history as one of the biggest pre-weddings of all time. The soiree started on March 1, 2024, and continued till March 3, 2024. The latest event of the final day of the three-day-long bash was 'Hastakshar At Valley Of Gods', which was held on Sunday evening, and the guests were asked to wear heritage Indian attires for the same.

The 'Hastakshar' ceremony was held in the temple followed by maha aarti.

'Hum Saat Saat Hai ': Nita Ambani poses with Tina & Anil Ambani at Hastakshar ceremony during the pre-wedding function of Anant-Radhika

Mukesh Ambani's brothers Anil Ambani, and Tina Ambani along with Nita Ambani stood beside each other as soon-to-be bride Radhika walked down the aisle.

The pictures have surfaced on social media.

Several pictures show Anil Ambani posing with Rajnikanth among others.

Reports that the two families are going through a rough patch. Nonetheless, in the videos and photos of the pre-wedding functions, both the families were seen interacting with the guests,

Anil Ambani also interacted with Saif Ali Khan.

Before the pre-wedding festivities, Anil Ambani was seen posing for paparazzi.

International celebrities all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also present along with their families.

The star-studded guest list from Bollywood also included Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani were also among other invitees.

Anant and Radhika will take nuptial vows on July 12, 2024. The last few days have left people wondering how huge the wedding will be if the pre-wedding bash has been so extravagant.