Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday, July 18. PeeCee's husband and American singer Nick Jonas wished his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 42nd birthday. He shared an Instagram carousel post of pictures wherein Nick and Priyanka were seen locking lips.

Nick drops romantic pictures with Priyanka; pens a sweet note to wish Priyanka

Nick shared a loved-up picture where they were caught in an intimate mount. Nick also wrote a heartfelt note.

"The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love (sic)."

Priyanka shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations

In the set of pictures, Priyanka was seen posing inside her vanity van on the set of The Bluff. The beautiful decorations with 'Happy Birthday Pri looked surreal in white and lavender-coloured balloons.

Another décor shows a huge one with the initials of her name- PCJ, beautiful flower bouquets, and gift packets.

A picture also showed a framed family picture featuring Nick and Priyanka, along with daughter Malti Marie kept on a table.

Nick was away but he organized a dosa party for the crew, which included a menu which had Plain Dosa, Masala Dosa, Mysore Dosa and Onion Dosa.

Amid several wishes from across the world. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and husband of actor Parineeti Chopra wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

On Thursday evening, Raghav shared an unseen family portrait to wish Priyanka on her 42nd birthday last year.

Nick Jonas meets Raghav Chadha

Internet was amazed to see a crossover between AAP and American actor-popstar Nick Jonas.

The family portrait shared by the AAP leader shows Nick, Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Parineeti, Raghav, and Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra posing together.

In the picture, Nick wore a beige shirt over a white vest, with matching trousers. Priyanka was seen in a cream gown, holding Malti in her arms. Malti was seen in a pink cute outfit.

The picture was loved by netizens, seeing Nick and AAP leader in one frame.

Parineeti wished Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and wished Priyanka on her birthday. Parineeti shared a childhood picture of her and Priyanka. She wrote, "Happiest birthday mini di (heart eyes emoji). Wishing you the best always and always! @priyankachopra."

Siddharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture. Apart from Priyanka and Parineeti, one can see Priyanka's late father, Ashok Chopra. Siddharth shared it in a carousel post with a recent picture of Priyanka.

Work Front

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff and Heads of State. Parineeti last starred in Amar Singh Chamkila.