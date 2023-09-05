Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas redefine love, romance and marriage like no one else. The star couple never fails to serve us with major marriage goals. Their social media PDA is proof that Priyanka and Nick are head over heels in love with each other.

Priyanka and Nick steam adorable moments during the Jonas Brothers concert

Recently, Priyanka attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas for her husband, Nick Jonas, during the show. Several pictures and videos of the couple during the show and after the concert made it to social media.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared dreamy photos of herself and Nick.

The first post featured Priyanka's selfie with the caption, "Ice ice baby."

The second of Nick and herself inside a car with the caption, "See you soon." The last post featured Nick looking out of a window, and Priyanka captioned it, "Dreamy [heart eye emoji]."

The fan pages also shared snippets from the show - a few videos of the concert and Nick and Priyanka clicking photos with fans.

In some of the pictures and videos Priyanka is seen smiling and grooving to her singer-husband's songs.

One video showed the brothers singing the song "Love Her," while Priyanka was gallantly waving at Jonas brothers.

Another video showed Nick casually sipping on a beer on stage, and exchanging a moment with Priyanka, who made a gesture at him.

All the loved-up and cute moments of Nick and Priyanka have surfaced online. This comes when Jonas Brothers fame Joe Jonas reported called it quits with her wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring back!

The highlights of the show were Joe Jonas, who took to the stage wearing his wedding ring amid rumours of a split from his wife, actor Sophie Turner.