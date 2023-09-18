It has been an exceptional year for Shah Rukh Khan, ever since his film Pathaan was released in January 2023. The film broke all box-office records and fans were in awe of SRK's mega comeback. After the stupendous success of Pathaan. Jawan that was released during Janmasthmi entered Rs 700 crore club in merely 10 days. To commemorate the success of the film SRK and team Jawan hosted a press conference in Mumbai.

Where he spoke about what made him take time to come back. He also danced with Deepika and recreated iconic dialogues from the film.

SRK waves at his wave from Mannat

On Sunday, India won against Sri Lanka and also brought home the Asia Cup. SRK gave a pleasant surprise to his fans by appearing on his Mannat balcony.

Shah Rukh Khan treated fans right after India's Asia Cup victory. He wore a blue t-shirt that represents team India While it's not known if his appearance was a part of the Aisa Cup victory or a result of Jawan's success, several videos have surfaced on social media.

The actor looked as handsome as ever in a blue T-shirt with black pants and black sunglasses. He greeted fans with folded hands and salaam and blew kisses. He smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and waved at them. Shah Rukh also struck his iconic signature pose.

Take a look at the ocean of love that fans poured on SRK

SRK on why he released the film on the occasion of Janmashtami

In a video shared by ANI on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh said, "God has been very kind we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan and I always say this. We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), it's a good auspicious day. On Janmashtami, on Krishnajis birthday we released this film (Jawan)."

He added, "Now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid. I'm working hard, I'm working harder than I worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I'm the happiest when people get happy after watching the film."

Jawan success

Jawan has so far crossed the ₹750 crore gross mark worldwide. It is now inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark globally as Gauri Khan updated that the film has earned ₹797.50 crore gross at the international box office.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are also a part of the film with their special cameo appearances. Besides them, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan play supporting roles.