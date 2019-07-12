Post India's World Cup campaign, the men in blue will travel to West Indies for a bilateral series which consists of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The India vs West Indies will begin from August 3 with the three-match T20I series. The first two T20Is will be played at Florida.

Considering the workload, the selectors could now look at resting the senior players for the West Indies tour. As per reports, Virat Kohli will miss this tour and Rohit Sharma will take over as the captain of the limited-overs side.

The T20I series will be followed by three ODIs and two Test matches. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Test side if Kohli is rested for the Test series as well. As per an Indian Express report, Kohli's decision to give the West Indies series a miss is mainly because of the workload management. It has nothing to do with any concerning niggle or injury.

Apart from Kohli, the selectors might also rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the series.

Selectors will pick the side on or after July 14

"Kohli and Bumrah are going to miss the T20s and ODIs for sure but the selectors are also thinking to rest them for the two Tests in the West Indies," sources in the BCCI reportedly said.

The sources added that "They are important players for the team and the team management and selection committee wants them to stay fresh for the home season ahead. They have already had a hectic season in the past one year," sources in the BCCI reportedly said."

However, if the selectors are indeed planning to rest Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series, they should keep in mind the fact that all Test matches will now be a part of the Test championship and hence, all points will be added.

The selectors are likely to meet and choose the teams for the series after the Indian team returns from England on or after July 14.

There is no word about what the future holds for MS Dhoni until now. Speculations are rife that the former captain could call it quits from international cricket after India's campaign ended at the ICC World Cup 2019.

However, Sachin Tendulkar did say that the decision to retire from the game should be solely on MS Dhoni as he has had a stellar career.

"That's his personal decision [end of 50-over career]. Everyone should give him that space and respect that. Everyone should respect what his contribution to India cricket rather than starting speculations. After having contributed so much, he should be the one taking that decision," Sachin told India Today.