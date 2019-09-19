Mouni Roy recently had a narrow escape after a huge rock fell on her car while passing through a Mumbai metro construction site in Juhu. The Brahmastra actress was on her way to work when the incident took place.

She informed her fans about the incident and posted the video of the metro construction site where her car suffered damage. The video shows a giant hole in the car's sunroof inflicted by the falling of the rock.

Slamming the Mumbai metro officials for their irresponsibility, Mouni Roy wrote, "Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro?"

Fortunately, Mouni did not suffer any injuries in the mishap but her fans showed concerns about her safety and even asked her to take strict actions against the authorities.

Take a look.

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

Recently, the Brahmastra actress was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in unusually fuller lips. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. She was also in the news for opting out of Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.